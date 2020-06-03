Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] stock Upgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $26

Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE: ALLY] gained 1.57% or 0.29 points to close at $18.72 with a heavy trading volume of 6058095 shares. It opened the trading session at $18.70, the shares rose to $19.19 and dropped to $18.605, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ALLY points out that the company has recorded -41.21% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -83.17% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.31M shares, ALLY reached to a volume of 6058095 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLY shares is $24.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Ally Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $25 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Ally Financial Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ally Financial Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.42.

Trading performance analysis for ALLY stock

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.64. With this latest performance, ALLY shares gained by 20.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.64 for Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.39, while it was recorded at 18.31 for the last single week of trading, and 26.53 for the last 200 days.

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.02. Ally Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.01.

Return on Total Capital for ALLY is now 3.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 275.76. Additionally, ALLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 173.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] managed to generate an average of $197,816 per employee.

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ally Financial Inc. posted 0.97/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.88/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ally Financial Inc. go to 11.31%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]

There are presently around $6,522 million, or 97.40% of ALLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,185,494, which is approximately 1.839% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, holding 34,060,522 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $627.74 million in ALLY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $556.96 million in ALLY stock with ownership of nearly -1.804% of the company’s market capitalization.

216 institutional holders increased their position in Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE:ALLY] by around 43,090,282 shares. Additionally, 302 investors decreased positions by around 54,287,161 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 256,505,205 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 353,882,648 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALLY stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,831,452 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 15,045,865 shares during the same period.