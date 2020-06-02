Wednesday, June 3, 2020
type here...
Market

Yelp Inc. [YELP] stock Downgrade by BMO Capital Markets analyst, price target now $26

By Edison Baldwin

Must read

Industry

Citigroup Downgrade Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Physicians Realty Trust surged by $0.14 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $17.625 during the day while...
Read more
Finance

why Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $357.13

Caleb Clifford - 0
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. closed the trading session at $332.57 on 05/26/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more
Finance

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] Revenue clocked in at $1.38 billion, down -68.07% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Kosmos Energy Ltd. jumped around 0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.82 at the close of the session, up 0.55%. Kosmos...
Read more
Companies

For BridgeBio Pharma Inc. [BBIO], BTIG Research sees a rise to $49. What next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
BridgeBio Pharma Inc. plunged by -$5.78 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $32.46 during the day while...
Read more

Yelp Inc. [NYSE: YELP] gained 2.07% or 0.45 points to close at $22.19 with a heavy trading volume of 1211974 shares. It opened the trading session at $21.19, the shares rose to $22.30 and dropped to $21.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for YELP points out that the company has recorded -36.98% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -72.15% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, YELP reached to a volume of 1211974 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Yelp Inc. [YELP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YELP shares is $25.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YELP stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Yelp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $40 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Yelp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Barclays analysts kept a Underweight rating on YELP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yelp Inc. is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for YELP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for YELP in the course of the last twelve months was 9.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.20.

Trading performance analysis for YELP stock

Yelp Inc. [YELP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.53. With this latest performance, YELP shares dropped by -0.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YELP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.52 for Yelp Inc. [YELP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.44, while it was recorded at 22.07 for the last single week of trading, and 30.10 for the last 200 days.

Yelp Inc. [YELP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yelp Inc. [YELP] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.50 and a Gross Margin at +87.78. Yelp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.03.

Return on Total Capital for YELP is now 3.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yelp Inc. [YELP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.76. Additionally, YELP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yelp Inc. [YELP] managed to generate an average of $6,871 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Yelp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Yelp Inc. [YELP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Yelp Inc. posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YELP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yelp Inc. go to 10.66%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Yelp Inc. [YELP]

There are presently around $1,456 million, or 98.80% of YELP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YELP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,367,603, which is approximately -7.668% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,413,228 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $139.42 million in YELP stocks shares; and PRESCOTT GENERAL PARTNERS LLC, currently with $122.85 million in YELP stock with ownership of nearly 14.023% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yelp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Yelp Inc. [NYSE:YELP] by around 7,947,984 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 6,637,172 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 52,383,207 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,968,363 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YELP stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,243,794 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 1,255,754 shares during the same period.

Previous articleZynga Inc. [ZNGA] Revenue clocked in at $1.46 billion, up 57.84% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleSunTrust slashes price target on Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK] – find out why.

More articles

Market

Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Appian Corporation [APPN] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Appian Corporation gained 1.72% on the last trading session, reaching $57.94 price per share at the time. Appian Corporation represents 67.53 million in...
Read more
Market

For Under Armour Inc. [UAA], Pivotal Research Group sees a drop to $10. What next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Under Armour Inc. gained 5.83% or 0.51 points to close at $9.26 with a heavy trading volume of 7297695 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Market

RingCentral Inc. [RNG] moved up 1.86: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
RingCentral Inc. gained 1.86% on the last trading session, reaching $279.36 price per share at the time. RingCentral Inc. represents 87.34 million in...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Finance

Market cap of Express Inc. [EXPR] reaches 123.56M – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Express Inc. slipped around -0.1 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.86 at the close of the session, down -5.10%. Express Inc....
Read more
Companies

Stifel Reiterated CIRCOR International Inc. [CIR]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
CIRCOR International Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 30.16% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Market

Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Appian Corporation [APPN] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Appian Corporation gained 1.72% on the last trading session, reaching $57.94 price per share at the time. Appian Corporation represents 67.53 million in...
Read more
Industry

Guggenheim lifts MSG Networks Inc. [MSGN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
MSG Networks Inc. surged by $0.53 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $13.28 during the day while...
Read more
Finance

Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] stock Upgrade by Compass Point analyst, price target now $10

Edison Baldwin - 0
Realogy Holdings Corp. traded at a high on 06/01/20, posting a 4.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.32. The...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Finance

Market cap of Express Inc. [EXPR] reaches 123.56M – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Express Inc. slipped around -0.1 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.86 at the close of the session, down -5.10%. Express Inc....
Read more
Companies

Stifel Reiterated CIRCOR International Inc. [CIR]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
CIRCOR International Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 30.16% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more

Popular Category