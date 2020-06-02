Wednesday, June 3, 2020
WW International Inc. [WW] stock Initiated by Jefferies analyst, price target now $32

By Edison Baldwin

WW International Inc. [NASDAQ: WW] surged by $0.67 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $24.87 during the day while it closed the day at $24.57. WW International Inc. stock has also loss -2.62% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WW stock has declined by -18.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -44.52% and lost -35.70% year-on date.

The market cap for WW stock reached $1.67 billion, with 67.44 million shares outstanding and 45.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, WW reached a trading volume of 1343665 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about WW International Inc. [WW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WW shares is $30.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WW stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for WW International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price from $28 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2020, representing the official price target for WW International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on WW stock. On March 26, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for WW shares from 48 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WW International Inc. is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for WW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for WW in the course of the last twelve months was 10.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

WW stock trade performance evaluation

WW International Inc. [WW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.62. With this latest performance, WW shares dropped by -3.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.49 for WW International Inc. [WW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.28, while it was recorded at 24.75 for the last single week of trading, and 31.67 for the last 200 days.

WW International Inc. [WW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WW International Inc. [WW] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.85 and a Gross Margin at +56.38. WW International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.46.

Return on Total Capital for WW is now 29.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.41. Additionally, WW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 165.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 116.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WW International Inc. [WW] managed to generate an average of $7,036 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 48.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.WW International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for WW International Inc. [WW] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, WW International Inc. posted 0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.65/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WW International Inc. go to -6.70%.

WW International Inc. [WW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,324 million, or 82.60% of WW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WW stocks are: ARTAL GROUP S.A. with ownership of 14,818,300, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,269,244 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $125.94 million in WW stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $105.42 million in WW stock with ownership of nearly 2.238% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WW International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in WW International Inc. [NASDAQ:WW] by around 11,765,420 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 14,398,705 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 29,223,796 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,387,921 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WW stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,469,405 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 10,221,926 shares during the same period.

Previous articleDigital Turbine Inc. [APPS] Revenue clocked in at $126.60 million, down -7.15% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleArgus slashes price target on New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] – find out why.

