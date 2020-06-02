why Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $95.07

Simon Property Group Inc. [NYSE: SPG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.76% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.84%. Over the last 12 months, SPG stock dropped by -62.00%. The one-year Simon Property Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.21. The average equity rating for SPG stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.50 billion, with 306.50 million shares outstanding and 304.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.76M shares, SPG stock reached a trading volume of 6488405 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPG shares is $95.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Simon Property Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Simon Property Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on SPG stock. On March 10, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for SPG shares from 162 to 109.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Simon Property Group Inc. is set at 4.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPG in the course of the last twelve months was 72.39.

SPG Stock Performance Analysis:

Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.84. With this latest performance, SPG shares dropped by -7.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.74 for Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.15, while it was recorded at 60.30 for the last single week of trading, and 121.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Simon Property Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.95 and a Gross Margin at +60.14. Simon Property Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.78.

Return on Total Capital for SPG is now 7.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 71.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 976.89. Additionally, SPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 878.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] managed to generate an average of $463,711 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.

SPG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Simon Property Group Inc. posted 1.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.65/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Simon Property Group Inc. go to 8.60%.

Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,901 million, or 97.50% of SPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 40,339,348, which is approximately -0.517% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,525,906 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.7 billion in SPG stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.49 billion in SPG stock with ownership of nearly 30.569% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Simon Property Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 344 institutional holders increased their position in Simon Property Group Inc. [NYSE:SPG] by around 37,081,805 shares. Additionally, 457 investors decreased positions by around 39,214,697 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 216,619,635 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 292,916,137 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPG stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,758,001 shares, while 192 institutional investors sold positions of 5,753,239 shares during the same period.