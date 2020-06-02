Wednesday, June 3, 2020
type here...
Finance

why Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $44.77

By Brandon Evans

Must read

Market

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] Revenue clocked in at $5.54 billion, down -5.10% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Analog Devices Inc. loss -0.15% or -0.17 points to close at $112.78 with a heavy trading volume of 1200540 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Companies

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] is -25.06% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Valero Energy Corporation surged by $1.48 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $71.285 during the day while...
Read more
Finance

Exane BNP Paribas Downgrade The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company jumped around 0.33 points on Monday, while shares priced at $7.94 at the close of the session,...
Read more
Industry

Market Analysts see Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI] gaining to $6. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Allegheny Technologies Incorporated surged by $0.43 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $9.295 during the day while...
Read more

Shake Shack Inc. [NYSE: SHAK] traded at a low on 06/01/20, posting a -0.70 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $55.16. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1199849 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Shake Shack Inc. stands at 4.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.65%.

The market cap for SHAK stock reached $2.28 billion, with 34.44 million shares outstanding and 31.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, SHAK reached a trading volume of 1199849 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHAK shares is $44.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Shake Shack Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $76 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Shake Shack Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $100 to $40, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on SHAK stock. On February 21, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for SHAK shares from 82 to 79.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shake Shack Inc. is set at 2.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.52.

How has SHAK stock performed recently?

Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.17. With this latest performance, SHAK shares gained by 1.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.78 for Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.96, while it was recorded at 55.32 for the last single week of trading, and 67.43 for the last 200 days.

Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.04 and a Gross Margin at +18.03. Shake Shack Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.33.

Return on Total Capital for SHAK is now 8.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.93. Additionally, SHAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 103.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] managed to generate an average of $2,608 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 57.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Shake Shack Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Shake Shack Inc. posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHAK.

Insider trade positions for Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK]

There are presently around $1,871 million, or 89.90% of SHAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHAK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,356,498, which is approximately -3.287% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,098,225 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $172.11 million in SHAK stocks shares; and SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., currently with $160.74 million in SHAK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Shake Shack Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Shake Shack Inc. [NYSE:SHAK] by around 9,025,329 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 5,449,168 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 19,204,561 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,679,058 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHAK stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,005,254 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 2,306,186 shares during the same period.

Previous articleLadder Capital Corp [LADR] Stock trading around $8.17 per share: What’s Next?
Next articleMarket Analysts see Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] gaining to $11. Time to buy?

More articles

Finance

Market cap of Express Inc. [EXPR] reaches 123.56M – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Express Inc. slipped around -0.1 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.86 at the close of the session, down -5.10%. Express Inc....
Read more
Finance

Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] stock Upgrade by Compass Point analyst, price target now $10

Edison Baldwin - 0
Realogy Holdings Corp. traded at a high on 06/01/20, posting a 4.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.32. The...
Read more
Finance

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] Stock trading around $4.22 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Orchid Island Capital Inc. traded at a high on 06/01/20, posting a 1.20 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.22....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Finance

Market cap of Express Inc. [EXPR] reaches 123.56M – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Express Inc. slipped around -0.1 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.86 at the close of the session, down -5.10%. Express Inc....
Read more
Companies

Stifel Reiterated CIRCOR International Inc. [CIR]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
CIRCOR International Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 30.16% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Market

Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Appian Corporation [APPN] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Appian Corporation gained 1.72% on the last trading session, reaching $57.94 price per share at the time. Appian Corporation represents 67.53 million in...
Read more
Industry

Guggenheim lifts MSG Networks Inc. [MSGN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
MSG Networks Inc. surged by $0.53 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $13.28 during the day while...
Read more
Finance

Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] stock Upgrade by Compass Point analyst, price target now $10

Edison Baldwin - 0
Realogy Holdings Corp. traded at a high on 06/01/20, posting a 4.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.32. The...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Finance

Market cap of Express Inc. [EXPR] reaches 123.56M – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Express Inc. slipped around -0.1 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.86 at the close of the session, down -5.10%. Express Inc....
Read more
Companies

Stifel Reiterated CIRCOR International Inc. [CIR]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
CIRCOR International Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 30.16% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more

Popular Category