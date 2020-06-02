why ManpowerGroup Inc. [MAN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $68.20

ManpowerGroup Inc. [NYSE: MAN] gained 5.15% or 3.56 points to close at $72.70 with a heavy trading volume of 1090365 shares. It opened the trading session at $69.57, the shares rose to $73.47 and dropped to $69.03, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MAN points out that the company has recorded -23.08% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -46.66% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 814.98K shares, MAN reached to a volume of 1090365 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ManpowerGroup Inc. [MAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAN shares is $68.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for ManpowerGroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2020, representing the official price target for ManpowerGroup Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $112, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on MAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ManpowerGroup Inc. is set at 3.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAN in the course of the last twelve months was 5.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for MAN stock

ManpowerGroup Inc. [MAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.89. With this latest performance, MAN shares dropped by -2.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.56 for ManpowerGroup Inc. [MAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.81, while it was recorded at 73.29 for the last single week of trading, and 82.54 for the last 200 days.

ManpowerGroup Inc. [MAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ManpowerGroup Inc. [MAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.45 and a Gross Margin at +16.18. ManpowerGroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.23.

Return on Total Capital for MAN is now 17.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ManpowerGroup Inc. [MAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.86. Additionally, MAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ManpowerGroup Inc. [MAN] managed to generate an average of $16,632 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.35.ManpowerGroup Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

ManpowerGroup Inc. [MAN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ManpowerGroup Inc. posted 2.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ManpowerGroup Inc. go to 3.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ManpowerGroup Inc. [MAN]

There are presently around $3,800 million, or 98.50% of MAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,537,898, which is approximately -1.025% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,685,124 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $393.07 million in MAN stocks shares; and AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $257.34 million in MAN stock with ownership of nearly 31.726% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ManpowerGroup Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in ManpowerGroup Inc. [NYSE:MAN] by around 5,889,581 shares. Additionally, 204 investors decreased positions by around 6,207,794 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 42,868,827 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,966,202 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAN stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 271,864 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 2,051,453 shares during the same period.