why Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $59.50

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [NYSE: LW] jumped around 1.53 points on Monday, while shares priced at $61.59 at the close of the session, up 2.55%. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. stock is now -28.41% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LW Stock saw the intraday high of $63.52 and lowest of $60.43 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 96.32, which means current price is +57.68% above from all time high which was touched on 02/19/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, LW reached a trading volume of 2174834 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LW shares is $59.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LW stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $81 to $92, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on LW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. is set at 2.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for LW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 33.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for LW in the course of the last twelve months was 20.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has LW stock performed recently?

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.64. With this latest performance, LW shares gained by 0.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.82 for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.97, while it was recorded at 60.78 for the last single week of trading, and 74.72 for the last 200 days.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.88 and a Gross Margin at +26.71. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.45.

Return on Total Capital for LW is now 30.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.87. Additionally, LW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] managed to generate an average of $61,553 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.30.Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. posted 0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.72/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. go to 3.40%.

Insider trade positions for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW]

There are presently around $7,579 million, or 89.10% of LW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,886,851, which is approximately 1.768% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,100,445 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $906.93 million in LW stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $710.39 million in LW stock with ownership of nearly 8.263% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 267 institutional holders increased their position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [NYSE:LW] by around 13,047,688 shares. Additionally, 334 investors decreased positions by around 12,794,501 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 100,345,522 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,187,711 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LW stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,732,076 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 2,795,470 shares during the same period.