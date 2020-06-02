why Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $22.75

Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE: KSS] closed the trading session at $20.70 on 06/01/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.01, while the highest price level was $21.035. The stocks have a year to date performance of -59.37 percent and weekly performance of 18.42 percent. The stock has been moved at -57.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -46.15 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.86M shares, KSS reached to a volume of 13161559 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSS shares is $22.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Kohl’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $45 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Kohl’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $48 to $45, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on KSS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kohl’s Corporation is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for KSS in the course of the last twelve months was 6.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

KSS stock trade performance evaluation

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.42. With this latest performance, KSS shares gained by 12.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.95 for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.27, while it was recorded at 20.36 for the last single week of trading, and 39.32 for the last 200 days.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.07 and a Gross Margin at +34.63. Kohl’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.46.

Return on Total Capital for KSS is now 11.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.91. Additionally, KSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] managed to generate an average of $5,664 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 907.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.48.Kohl’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kohl’s Corporation posted 1.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.53/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KSS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kohl’s Corporation go to -8.59%.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,914 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KSS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,772,075, which is approximately 2.196% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,896,802 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $286.32 million in KSS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $164.65 million in KSS stock with ownership of nearly 0.127% of the company’s market capitalization.

236 institutional holders increased their position in Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE:KSS] by around 26,065,856 shares. Additionally, 347 investors decreased positions by around 25,862,070 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 99,674,905 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,602,831 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KSS stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,377,594 shares, while 168 institutional investors sold positions of 4,864,485 shares during the same period.