Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Wells Fargo lifts Raymond James Financial Inc. [RJF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Misty Lee

Raymond James Financial Inc. [NYSE: RJF] gained 2.76% or 1.91 points to close at $71.19 with a heavy trading volume of 1029457 shares. It opened the trading session at $69.80, the shares rose to $71.62 and dropped to $69.36, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RJF points out that the company has recorded -21.32% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -31.32% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, RJF reached to a volume of 1029457 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Raymond James Financial Inc. [RJF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RJF shares is $68.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RJF stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Raymond James Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Raymond James Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $71 to $60, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on RJF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Raymond James Financial Inc. is set at 3.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for RJF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 76.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for RJF in the course of the last twelve months was 3.16.

Trading performance analysis for RJF stock

Raymond James Financial Inc. [RJF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.17. With this latest performance, RJF shares gained by 7.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RJF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.82 for Raymond James Financial Inc. [RJF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.11, while it was recorded at 70.90 for the last single week of trading, and 80.48 for the last 200 days.

Raymond James Financial Inc. [RJF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Raymond James Financial Inc. [RJF] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.22 and a Gross Margin at +94.05. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.92.

Return on Total Capital for RJF is now 4.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Raymond James Financial Inc. [RJF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 382.89. Additionally, RJF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Raymond James Financial Inc. [RJF] managed to generate an average of $54,574 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.

Raymond James Financial Inc. [RJF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Raymond James Financial Inc. posted 1.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.82/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RJF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Raymond James Financial Inc. go to -6.35%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Raymond James Financial Inc. [RJF]

There are presently around $7,119 million, or 75.50% of RJF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RJF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,437,056, which is approximately -3.058% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,435,401 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $861.52 million in RJF stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $359.65 million in RJF stock with ownership of nearly 115.549% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Raymond James Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 221 institutional holders increased their position in Raymond James Financial Inc. [NYSE:RJF] by around 11,973,851 shares. Additionally, 258 investors decreased positions by around 10,857,930 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 79,931,729 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,763,510 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RJF stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,011,635 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 938,434 shares during the same period.

