Wednesday, June 3, 2020
type here...
Companies

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] Stock trading around $305.93 per share: What’s Next?

By Annabelle Farmer

Must read

Finance

Paycom Software Inc. [PAYC] Stock trading around $297.23 per share: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Paycom Software Inc. gained 3.49% or 10.02 points to close at $297.23 with a heavy trading volume of 1047632 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Companies

Raymond James lifts Home Bancshares Inc. [Conway AR] [HOMB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.49% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase...
Read more
Companies

Guggenheim lifts Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [PNW] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.41% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of...
Read more
Industry

For AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC], Credit Suisse sees a rise to $105. What next?

Brandon Evans - 0
AmerisourceBergen Corporation stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.81% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE: UNH] price surged by 0.35 percent to reach at $1.08. A sum of 2834220 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.05M shares. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares reached a high of $305.98 and dropped to a low of $300.563 until finishing in the latest session at $305.93.

The one-year UNH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.51. The average equity rating for UNH stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNH shares is $327.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2019, representing the official price target for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $300 to $235, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on UNH stock. On September 30, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for UNH shares from 292 to 249.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is set at 8.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNH in the course of the last twelve months was 23.91.

UNH Stock Performance Analysis:

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.51. With this latest performance, UNH shares gained by 4.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.20 for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 273.79, while it was recorded at 302.68 for the last single week of trading, and 265.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.13. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.71.

Return on Total Capital for UNH is now 20.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.60. Additionally, UNH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] managed to generate an average of $42,582 per employee.

UNH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated posted 3.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.45/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated go to 12.80%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $254,762 million, or 89.50% of UNH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 75,072,946, which is approximately 2.625% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 69,749,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.26 billion in UNH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $16.85 billion in UNH stock with ownership of nearly -2.312% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,064 institutional holders increased their position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE:UNH] by around 40,643,222 shares. Additionally, 1,056 investors decreased positions by around 43,613,099 shares, while 186 investors held positions by with 751,440,031 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 835,696,352 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNH stock had 160 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,909,688 shares, while 159 institutional investors sold positions of 3,482,019 shares during the same period.

Previous articlePfizer Inc. [PFE] Stock trading around $35.46 per share: What’s Next?
Next articleMarket Analysts see CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE] gaining to $50. Time to buy?

More articles

Companies

Stifel Reiterated CIRCOR International Inc. [CIR]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
CIRCOR International Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 30.16% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Companies

Stein Mart Inc. [SMRT] is -40.23% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Stein Mart Inc. price surged by 0.50 percent to reach at $0.0. A sum of 3135931 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Companies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] Is Currently 0.96 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.96% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Finance

Market cap of Express Inc. [EXPR] reaches 123.56M – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Express Inc. slipped around -0.1 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.86 at the close of the session, down -5.10%. Express Inc....
Read more
Companies

Stifel Reiterated CIRCOR International Inc. [CIR]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
CIRCOR International Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 30.16% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Market

Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Appian Corporation [APPN] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Appian Corporation gained 1.72% on the last trading session, reaching $57.94 price per share at the time. Appian Corporation represents 67.53 million in...
Read more
Industry

Guggenheim lifts MSG Networks Inc. [MSGN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
MSG Networks Inc. surged by $0.53 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $13.28 during the day while...
Read more
Finance

Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] stock Upgrade by Compass Point analyst, price target now $10

Edison Baldwin - 0
Realogy Holdings Corp. traded at a high on 06/01/20, posting a 4.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.32. The...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Finance

Market cap of Express Inc. [EXPR] reaches 123.56M – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Express Inc. slipped around -0.1 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.86 at the close of the session, down -5.10%. Express Inc....
Read more
Companies

Stifel Reiterated CIRCOR International Inc. [CIR]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
CIRCOR International Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 30.16% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more

Popular Category