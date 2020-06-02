Wednesday, June 3, 2020
The Simply Good Foods Company [SMPL] moved up 0.94: Why It’s Important

By Caleb Clifford

The Simply Good Foods Company [NASDAQ: SMPL] price surged by 0.94 percent to reach at $0.16. A sum of 1451445 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.48M shares. The Simply Good Foods Company shares reached a high of $17.62 and dropped to a low of $16.96 until finishing in the latest session at $17.19.

The one-year SMPL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.33. The average equity rating for SMPL stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Simply Good Foods Company [SMPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMPL shares is $27.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for The Simply Good Foods Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2020, representing the official price target for The Simply Good Foods Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on SMPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Simply Good Foods Company is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for SMPL in the course of the last twelve months was 45.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

SMPL Stock Performance Analysis:

The Simply Good Foods Company [SMPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.82. With this latest performance, SMPL shares dropped by -8.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.83 for The Simply Good Foods Company [SMPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.44, while it was recorded at 17.20 for the last single week of trading, and 23.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Simply Good Foods Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Simply Good Foods Company [SMPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.37 and a Gross Margin at +40.11. The Simply Good Foods Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.08.

Return on Total Capital for SMPL is now 8.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Simply Good Foods Company [SMPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.80. Additionally, SMPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Simply Good Foods Company [SMPL] managed to generate an average of $316,907 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.The Simply Good Foods Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

SMPL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Simply Good Foods Company posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Simply Good Foods Company go to 30.25%.

The Simply Good Foods Company [SMPL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,503 million, or 93.20% of SMPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,073,709, which is approximately 1.79% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,162,885 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $121.98 million in SMPL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $84.32 million in SMPL stock with ownership of nearly 31.991% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Simply Good Foods Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in The Simply Good Foods Company [NASDAQ:SMPL] by around 20,294,384 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 18,574,337 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 49,393,905 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,262,626 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMPL stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,789,758 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 5,396,496 shares during the same period.

Chevron Corporation [CVX] Stock trading around $92.79 per share: What's Next?
Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] is -58.10% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

