The Macerich Company [MAC] is -71.85% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Macerich Company [NYSE: MAC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.85% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.73%. Over the last 12 months, MAC stock dropped by -79.14%. The average equity rating for MAC stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.15 billion, with 149.26 million shares outstanding and 142.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.94M shares, MAC stock reached a trading volume of 6624796 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Macerich Company [MAC]:

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for The Macerich Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2020, representing the official price target for The Macerich Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $20, while Piper Sandler kept a Underweight rating on MAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Macerich Company is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.04.

MAC Stock Performance Analysis:

The Macerich Company [MAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.73. With this latest performance, MAC shares dropped by -4.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.27 for The Macerich Company [MAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.71, while it was recorded at 7.26 for the last single week of trading, and 20.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Macerich Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Macerich Company [MAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.90 and a Gross Margin at +24.92. The Macerich Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.67.

Return on Total Capital for MAC is now 0.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Macerich Company [MAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 212.67. Additionally, MAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 185.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Macerich Company [MAC] managed to generate an average of $145,915 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

MAC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Macerich Company posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Macerich Company go to 0.21%.

The Macerich Company [MAC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $872 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAC stocks are: ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD with ownership of 23,286,237, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,375,667 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $131.95 million in MAC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $94.47 million in MAC stock with ownership of nearly -0.011% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Macerich Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in The Macerich Company [NYSE:MAC] by around 12,616,662 shares. Additionally, 174 investors decreased positions by around 36,495,979 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 79,007,309 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,119,950 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAC stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,587,387 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 6,266,751 shares during the same period.