SunTrust slashes price target on Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK] – find out why.

Hostess Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: TWNK] traded at a high on 06/01/20, posting a 1.53 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.26. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1364969 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hostess Brands Inc. stands at 2.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.17%.

The market cap for TWNK stock reached $1.62 billion, with 123.12 million shares outstanding and 119.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, TWNK reached a trading volume of 1364969 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWNK shares is $14.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Hostess Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Hostess Brands Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hostess Brands Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWNK in the course of the last twelve months was 17.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has TWNK stock performed recently?

Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.74. With this latest performance, TWNK shares gained by 2.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.36 for Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.41, while it was recorded at 12.13 for the last single week of trading, and 12.98 for the last 200 days.

Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.81 and a Gross Margin at +31.37. Hostess Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.95.

Return on Total Capital for TWNK is now 5.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.45. Additionally, TWNK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK] managed to generate an average of $31,558 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Hostess Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hostess Brands Inc. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWNK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hostess Brands Inc. go to 10.49%.

Insider trade positions for Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK]

There are presently around $1,651 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWNK stocks are: RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 11,775,079, which is approximately 3.517% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,185,449 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $135.06 million in TWNK stocks shares; and CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $118.81 million in TWNK stock with ownership of nearly -0.459% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hostess Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Hostess Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:TWNK] by around 8,915,300 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 12,373,474 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 115,456,910 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,745,684 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWNK stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,281,353 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 2,739,878 shares during the same period.