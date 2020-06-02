Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. [RGR] stock Initiated by Lake Street analyst, price target now $58

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. [NYSE: RGR] jumped around 5.86 points on Monday, while shares priced at $68.20 at the close of the session, up 9.40%. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. stock is now 45.01% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RGR Stock saw the intraday high of $70.16 and lowest of $64.5611 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 63.00, which means current price is +77.42% above from all time high which was touched on 06/01/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 299.58K shares, RGR reached a trading volume of 1511825 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. [RGR]?

Lake Street have made an estimate for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wunderlich raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2017, representing the official price target for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. stock. On February 25, 2016, analysts increased their price target for RGR shares from 61 to 68.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. is set at 2.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for RGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for RGR in the course of the last twelve months was 20.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.90.

How has RGR stock performed recently?

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. [RGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.69. With this latest performance, RGR shares gained by 28.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.00 for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. [RGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.40, while it was recorded at 62.71 for the last single week of trading, and 48.13 for the last 200 days.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. [RGR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. [RGR] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.60 and a Gross Margin at +24.25. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.87.

Return on Total Capital for RGR is now 14.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. [RGR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.92. Additionally, RGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. [RGR] managed to generate an average of $20,437 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.18.Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Earnings analysis for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. [RGR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. posted 0.86/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.83/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RGR.

Insider trade positions for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. [RGR]

There are presently around $767 million, or 72.80% of RGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RGR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,696,082, which is approximately -5.839% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,778,431 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $110.87 million in RGR stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $89.26 million in RGR stock with ownership of nearly 2.228% of the company’s market capitalization.

85 institutional holders increased their position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. [NYSE:RGR] by around 1,207,037 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 1,660,806 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 9,437,980 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,305,823 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RGR stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 739,910 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 136,233 shares during the same period.