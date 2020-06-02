Stifel Reiterated CIRCOR International Inc. [CIR]. What else is Wall St. saying?

CIRCOR International Inc. [NYSE: CIR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 30.16% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 57.49%. Over the last 12 months, CIR stock dropped by -50.47%. The one-year CIRCOR International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.69. The average equity rating for CIR stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $415.04 million, with 19.92 million shares outstanding and 19.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 239.36K shares, CIR stock reached a trading volume of 1261251 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CIRCOR International Inc. [CIR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIR shares is $24.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for CIRCOR International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2019, representing the official price target for CIRCOR International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $47, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on CIR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CIRCOR International Inc. is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for CIR in the course of the last twelve months was 207.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

CIR Stock Performance Analysis:

CIRCOR International Inc. [CIR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 57.49. With this latest performance, CIR shares gained by 40.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.02 for CIRCOR International Inc. [CIR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.07, while it was recorded at 16.99 for the last single week of trading, and 32.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CIRCOR International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CIRCOR International Inc. [CIR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.28 and a Gross Margin at +32.02. CIRCOR International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.57.

Return on Total Capital for CIR is now 5.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CIRCOR International Inc. [CIR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 167.83. Additionally, CIR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CIRCOR International Inc. [CIR] managed to generate an average of -$6,192 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.CIRCOR International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

CIR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CIRCOR International Inc. posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIRCOR International Inc. go to 6.07%.

CIRCOR International Inc. [CIR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $317 million, or 99.80% of CIR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,935,663, which is approximately -1.794% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,379,736 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.27 million in CIR stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $29.12 million in CIR stock with ownership of nearly 3.636% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CIRCOR International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in CIRCOR International Inc. [NYSE:CIR] by around 1,524,544 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 1,776,144 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 16,430,537 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,731,225 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIR stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 258,881 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 187,005 shares during the same period.