Stein Mart Inc. [SMRT] is -40.23% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Stein Mart Inc. [NASDAQ: SMRT] price surged by 0.50 percent to reach at $0.0. A sum of 3135931 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.49M shares. Stein Mart Inc. shares reached a high of $0.42 and dropped to a low of $0.35 until finishing in the latest session at $0.40.

Guru’s Opinion on Stein Mart Inc. [SMRT]:

Sidoti have made an estimate for Stein Mart Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2016. The new note on the price target was released on May 09, 2016, representing the official price target for Stein Mart Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stein Mart Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for SMRT in the course of the last twelve months was 0.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

SMRT Stock Performance Analysis:

Stein Mart Inc. [SMRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.15. With this latest performance, SMRT shares gained by 21.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.29 for Stein Mart Inc. [SMRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3337, while it was recorded at 0.4097 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6551 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Stein Mart Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stein Mart Inc. [SMRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.07 and a Gross Margin at +27.13. Stein Mart Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.85.

Return on Total Capital for SMRT is now 0.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stein Mart Inc. [SMRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,671.53. Additionally, SMRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,414.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.84.

Stein Mart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

SMRT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stein Mart Inc. go to 17.00%.

Stein Mart Inc. [SMRT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 9.60% of SMRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 981,725, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 37.70% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 766,827 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.3 million in SMRT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.24 million in SMRT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stein Mart Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Stein Mart Inc. [NASDAQ:SMRT] by around 1,730,498 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 747,026 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 2,023,999 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,501,523 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMRT stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 878,313 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 630,952 shares during the same period.