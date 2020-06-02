RPT Realty [RPT] Is Currently 11.09 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

RPT Realty [NYSE: RPT] gained 11.09% or 0.64 points to close at $6.41 with a heavy trading volume of 1272425 shares. It opened the trading session at $5.67, the shares rose to $6.52 and dropped to $5.67, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RPT points out that the company has recorded -56.48% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -39.05% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.00M shares, RPT reached to a volume of 1272425 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about RPT Realty [RPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RPT shares is $9.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RPT stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for RPT Realty shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2020, representing the official price target for RPT Realty stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13.50, while Compass Point analysts kept a Neutral rating on RPT stock. On December 19, 2019, analysts increased their price target for RPT shares from 13 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RPT Realty is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for RPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for RPT in the course of the last twelve months was 17.56.

Trading performance analysis for RPT stock

RPT Realty [RPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.90. With this latest performance, RPT shares dropped by -6.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.04 for RPT Realty [RPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.91, while it was recorded at 6.18 for the last single week of trading, and 11.71 for the last 200 days.

RPT Realty [RPT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RPT Realty [RPT] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.98 and a Gross Margin at +36.09. RPT Realty’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.52.

Return on Total Capital for RPT is now 0.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RPT Realty [RPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.69. Additionally, RPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RPT Realty [RPT] managed to generate an average of $874,788 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

RPT Realty [RPT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, RPT Realty posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RPT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RPT Realty go to -4.03%.

An analysis of insider ownership at RPT Realty [RPT]

There are presently around $475 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RPT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,912,477, which is approximately -2.216% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,673,127 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $73.12 million in RPT stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $44.7 million in RPT stock with ownership of nearly -5.074% of the company’s market capitalization.

84 institutional holders increased their position in RPT Realty [NYSE:RPT] by around 5,414,364 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 6,891,036 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 69,945,257 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,250,657 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RPT stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,990,953 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 540,523 shares during the same period.