Wednesday, June 3, 2020
ROTH Capital lifts Gogo Inc. [GOGO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Misty Lee

Gogo Inc. [NASDAQ: GOGO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.77% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.45%. Over the last 12 months, GOGO stock dropped by -55.01%. The average equity rating for GOGO stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $184.25 million, with 81.21 million shares outstanding and 52.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, GOGO stock reached a trading volume of 2616997 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gogo Inc. [GOGO]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Gogo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2019, representing the official price target for Gogo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4.25 to $7, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on GOGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gogo Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOGO in the course of the last twelve months was 10.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

GOGO Stock Performance Analysis:

Gogo Inc. [GOGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.45. With this latest performance, GOGO shares gained by 34.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.31 for Gogo Inc. [GOGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.93, while it was recorded at 2.17 for the last single week of trading, and 4.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gogo Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gogo Inc. [GOGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.39 and a Gross Margin at +29.58. Gogo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.47.

Return on Total Capital for GOGO is now 4.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.99. Additionally, GOGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 150.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 98.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gogo Inc. [GOGO] managed to generate an average of -$130,945 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Gogo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

GOGO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gogo Inc. posted -1.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.57/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -82.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gogo Inc. go to 10.00%.

Gogo Inc. [GOGO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $102 million, or 55.80% of GOGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOGO stocks are: MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 8,726,814, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,069,728 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.63 million in GOGO stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $7.56 million in GOGO stock with ownership of nearly 64.357% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gogo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Gogo Inc. [NASDAQ:GOGO] by around 14,003,260 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 24,415,638 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 10,807,777 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,226,675 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOGO stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,026,855 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 12,327,999 shares during the same period.

