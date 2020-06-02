Wednesday, June 3, 2020
type here...
Market

RingCentral Inc. [RNG] moved up 1.86: Why It’s Important

By Caleb Clifford

Must read

Industry

Switch Inc. [SWCH] stock Initiated by Berenberg analyst, price target now $11

Misty Lee - 0
Switch Inc. loss -2.47% on the last trading session, reaching $18.55 price per share at the time. Switch Inc. represents 94.37 million in...
Read more
Finance

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] Stock trading around $2.17 per share: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. gained 1.88% or 0.04 points to close at $2.17 with a heavy trading volume of 1227454 shares. It opened...
Read more
Finance

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] Is Currently 2.27 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Las Vegas Sands Corp. jumped around 1.09 points on Monday, while shares priced at $49.03 at the close of the session, up 2.27%....
Read more
Industry

Cadence Bancorporation [CADE] Revenue clocked in at $830.60 million, down -52.29% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Cadence Bancorporation price surged by 11.04 percent to reach at $0.86. A sum of 2676870 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more

RingCentral Inc. [NYSE: RNG] gained 1.86% on the last trading session, reaching $279.36 price per share at the time. RingCentral Inc. represents 87.34 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $23.24 billion with the latest information. RNG stock price has been found in the range of $275.65 to $284.555.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, RNG reached a trading volume of 1050674 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about RingCentral Inc. [RNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RNG shares is $251.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for RingCentral Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2020, representing the official price target for RingCentral Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $240, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on RNG stock. On February 07, 2020, analysts increased their price target for RNG shares from 200 to 230.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RingCentral Inc. is set at 13.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for RNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 49.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for RNG in the course of the last twelve months was 777.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

Trading performance analysis for RNG stock

RingCentral Inc. [RNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.82. With this latest performance, RNG shares gained by 22.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 133.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.06 for RingCentral Inc. [RNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 237.95, while it was recorded at 263.24 for the last single week of trading, and 189.25 for the last 200 days.

RingCentral Inc. [RNG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RingCentral Inc. [RNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.26 and a Gross Margin at +74.43. RingCentral Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.94.

Return on Total Capital for RNG is now -3.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RingCentral Inc. [RNG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.62. Additionally, RNG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RingCentral Inc. [RNG] managed to generate an average of -$22,686 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.RingCentral Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

RingCentral Inc. [RNG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, RingCentral Inc. posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 31.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RingCentral Inc. go to 16.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at RingCentral Inc. [RNG]

There are presently around $20,761 million, or 99.00% of RNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RNG stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 10,135,829, which is approximately -0.545% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,188,891 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.97 billion in RNG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.46 billion in RNG stock with ownership of nearly 5.047% of the company’s market capitalization.

291 institutional holders increased their position in RingCentral Inc. [NYSE:RNG] by around 11,220,228 shares. Additionally, 205 investors decreased positions by around 9,744,919 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 54,735,469 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,700,616 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RNG stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,735,908 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 1,420,904 shares during the same period.

Previous articleFastly Inc. [FSLY] Stock trading around $47.26 per share: What’s Next?
Next articleMarket Analysts see NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL] falling to $2. Time to buy?

More articles

Market

Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Appian Corporation [APPN] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Appian Corporation gained 1.72% on the last trading session, reaching $57.94 price per share at the time. Appian Corporation represents 67.53 million in...
Read more
Market

For Under Armour Inc. [UAA], Pivotal Research Group sees a drop to $10. What next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Under Armour Inc. gained 5.83% or 0.51 points to close at $9.26 with a heavy trading volume of 7297695 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Market

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] fell -28.23% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Nielsen Holdings plc gained 4.90% or 0.68 points to close at $14.57 with a heavy trading volume of 3840579 shares. It opened the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Finance

Market cap of Express Inc. [EXPR] reaches 123.56M – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Express Inc. slipped around -0.1 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.86 at the close of the session, down -5.10%. Express Inc....
Read more
Companies

Stifel Reiterated CIRCOR International Inc. [CIR]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
CIRCOR International Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 30.16% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Market

Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Appian Corporation [APPN] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Appian Corporation gained 1.72% on the last trading session, reaching $57.94 price per share at the time. Appian Corporation represents 67.53 million in...
Read more
Industry

Guggenheim lifts MSG Networks Inc. [MSGN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
MSG Networks Inc. surged by $0.53 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $13.28 during the day while...
Read more
Finance

Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] stock Upgrade by Compass Point analyst, price target now $10

Edison Baldwin - 0
Realogy Holdings Corp. traded at a high on 06/01/20, posting a 4.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.32. The...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Finance

Market cap of Express Inc. [EXPR] reaches 123.56M – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Express Inc. slipped around -0.1 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.86 at the close of the session, down -5.10%. Express Inc....
Read more
Companies

Stifel Reiterated CIRCOR International Inc. [CIR]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
CIRCOR International Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 30.16% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more

Popular Category