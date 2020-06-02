Wednesday, June 3, 2020
RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on PVH Corp. [PVH] – find out why.

By Annabelle Farmer

PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.73% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.86%. Over the last 12 months, PVH stock dropped by -44.10%. The one-year PVH Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.77. The average equity rating for PVH stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.68 billion, with 73.00 million shares outstanding and 70.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, PVH stock reached a trading volume of 1586068 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PVH Corp. [PVH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PVH shares is $51.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PVH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for PVH Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $115 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2020, representing the official price target for PVH Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $59, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on PVH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PVH Corp. is set at 4.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for PVH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for PVH in the course of the last twelve months was 5.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

PVH Stock Performance Analysis:

PVH Corp. [PVH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.86. With this latest performance, PVH shares dropped by -3.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PVH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.17 for PVH Corp. [PVH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.47, while it was recorded at 49.27 for the last single week of trading, and 76.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PVH Corp. Fundamentals:

PVH Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

PVH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PVH Corp. posted 2.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.44/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PVH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PVH Corp. go to -4.84%.

PVH Corp. [PVH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,233 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PVH stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,048,391, which is approximately 18.142% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,391,307 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $381.55 million in PVH stocks shares; and PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $289.49 million in PVH stock with ownership of nearly 27.902% of the company’s market capitalization.

205 institutional holders increased their position in PVH Corp. [NYSE:PVH] by around 8,265,634 shares. Additionally, 241 investors decreased positions by around 9,770,313 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 53,072,598 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,108,545 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PVH stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 906,936 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 5,399,473 shares during the same period.

