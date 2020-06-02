RBC Capital Mkts lifts Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE: RTX] slipped around -0.4 points on Monday, while shares priced at $64.12 at the close of the session, down -0.62%. Raytheon Technologies Corporation stock is now -27.41% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RTX Stock saw the intraday high of $66.035 and lowest of $64.07 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 93.45, which means current price is +57.47% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 16.86M shares, RTX reached a trading volume of 11303280 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RTX shares is $75.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Raytheon Technologies Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Raytheon Technologies Corporation is set at 2.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for RTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for RTX in the course of the last twelve months was 30.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has RTX stock performed recently?

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.87. With this latest performance, RTX shares dropped by -1.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.39 for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.55, while it was recorded at 65.41 for the last single week of trading, and 77.00 for the last 200 days.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Raytheon Technologies Corporation posted 2.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.05/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation go to -13.65%.

Insider trade positions for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]

There are presently around $79,584 million, or 46.80% of RTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 128,319,751, which is approximately 2.645% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 117,826,757 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.6 billion in RTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.84 billion in RTX stock with ownership of nearly -0.092% of the company’s market capitalization.

926 institutional holders increased their position in Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE:RTX] by around 163,370,185 shares. Additionally, 1,409 investors decreased positions by around 146,604,616 shares, while 177 investors held positions by with 923,510,236 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,233,485,037 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RTX stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,358,057 shares, while 383 institutional investors sold positions of 41,590,873 shares during the same period.