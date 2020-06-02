Wednesday, June 3, 2020
RBC Capital Mkts Initiated The Boeing Company [BA]. What else is Wall St. saying?

By Brandon Evans

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] closed the trading session at $151.39 on 06/01/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $144.55, while the highest price level was $153.55. The stocks have a year to date performance of -53.53 percent and weekly performance of 10.08 percent. The stock has been moved at -58.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -47.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 34.53M shares, BA reached to a volume of 27052250 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Boeing Company [BA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BA shares is $156.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for The Boeing Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company dropped their target price from $375 to $180. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2020, representing the official price target for The Boeing Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $150 to $175, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on BA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Boeing Company is set at 8.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11.

BA stock trade performance evaluation

The Boeing Company [BA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.08. With this latest performance, BA shares gained by 7.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.31 for The Boeing Company [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 137.04, while it was recorded at 148.26 for the last single week of trading, and 285.17 for the last 200 days.

The Boeing Company [BA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Boeing Company [BA] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.53 and a Gross Margin at +5.87. The Boeing Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.83.

Return on Total Capital for BA is now -11.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.45. Additionally, BA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 143.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Boeing Company [BA] managed to generate an average of -$3,948 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.The Boeing Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Boeing Company [BA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Boeing Company posted -5.82/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -6.69/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Boeing Company go to 12.33%.

The Boeing Company [BA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $51,137 million, or 62.40% of BA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,756,605, which is approximately 2.393% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,252,360 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.85 billion in BA stocks shares; and NEWPORT TRUST CO, currently with $4.77 billion in BA stock with ownership of nearly 6.551% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Boeing Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 845 institutional holders increased their position in The Boeing Company [NYSE:BA] by around 28,910,621 shares. Additionally, 1,348 investors decreased positions by around 61,447,562 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 260,255,998 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 350,614,181 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BA stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,804,026 shares, while 515 institutional investors sold positions of 10,923,328 shares during the same period.

