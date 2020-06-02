Raymond James lifts Home Bancshares Inc. [Conway AR] [HOMB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) [NASDAQ: HOMB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.49% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.06%. Over the last 12 months, HOMB stock dropped by -15.35%. The one-year Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.58. The average equity rating for HOMB stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.54 billion, with 166.01 million shares outstanding and 151.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, HOMB stock reached a trading volume of 1084106 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Home Bancshares Inc. [Conway AR] [HOMB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOMB shares is $15.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOMB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on HOMB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOMB in the course of the last twelve months was 15.77.

HOMB Stock Performance Analysis:

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) [HOMB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.06. With this latest performance, HOMB shares dropped by -3.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.72 for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) [HOMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.07, while it was recorded at 14.91 for the last single week of trading, and 17.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Home Bancshares Inc. [Conway AR] Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) [HOMB] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.54. Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR)’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.42.

Return on Total Capital for HOMB is now 9.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) [HOMB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.25. Additionally, HOMB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) [HOMB] managed to generate an average of $150,802 per employee.

HOMB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) posted 0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) go to 5.00%.

Home Bancshares Inc. [Conway AR] [HOMB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,594 million, or 67.30% of HOMB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOMB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,426,015, which is approximately -2.9% of the company’s market cap and around 4.70% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 16,982,135 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $245.73 million in HOMB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $210.34 million in HOMB stock with ownership of nearly 3.641% of the company’s market capitalization.

105 institutional holders increased their position in Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) [NASDAQ:HOMB] by around 3,121,142 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 6,045,927 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 100,992,148 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,159,217 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOMB stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 825,612 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,396,140 shares during the same period.