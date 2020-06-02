Raymond James lifts Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE: BE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.61% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.06%. Over the last 12 months, BE stock dropped by -22.22%. The one-year Bloom Energy Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.05. The average equity rating for BE stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.06 billion, with 123.76 million shares outstanding and 87.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.91M shares, BE stock reached a trading volume of 2240048 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BE shares is $10.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BE stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Bloom Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Bloom Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on BE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bloom Energy Corporation is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for BE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for BE in the course of the last twelve months was 12.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

BE Stock Performance Analysis:

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.06. With this latest performance, BE shares gained by 9.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.03 for Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.95, while it was recorded at 8.20 for the last single week of trading, and 6.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bloom Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.00 and a Gross Margin at +12.08. Bloom Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.77.

Return on Total Capital for BE is now -26.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.07. Additionally, BE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 131.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] managed to generate an average of -$200,536 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Bloom Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

BE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bloom Energy Corporation posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bloom Energy Corporation go to 25.00%.

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $404 million, or 54.20% of BE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BE stocks are: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with ownership of 10,762,495, which is approximately 20.713% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 6,047,853 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.56 million in BE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $41.49 million in BE stock with ownership of nearly 10.256% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bloom Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE:BE] by around 10,647,111 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 5,889,633 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 33,773,899 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,310,643 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BE stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,798,622 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,291,273 shares during the same period.