Quanta Services Inc. [PWR] fell -6.83% so far this year. What now?

Quanta Services Inc. [NYSE: PWR] price surged by 2.71 percent to reach at $1.0. A sum of 2361718 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.83M shares. Quanta Services Inc. shares reached a high of $38.12 and dropped to a low of $36.77 until finishing in the latest session at $37.93.

The one-year PWR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.64. The average equity rating for PWR stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Quanta Services Inc. [PWR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PWR shares is $46.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PWR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Quanta Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Quanta Services Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quanta Services Inc. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for PWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for PWR in the course of the last twelve months was 9.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

PWR Stock Performance Analysis:

Quanta Services Inc. [PWR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.74. With this latest performance, PWR shares gained by 4.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.14 for Quanta Services Inc. [PWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.00, while it was recorded at 37.01 for the last single week of trading, and 37.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Quanta Services Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Quanta Services Inc. [PWR] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.81 and a Gross Margin at +12.70. Quanta Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.32.

Return on Total Capital for PWR is now 11.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Quanta Services Inc. [PWR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.89. Additionally, PWR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Quanta Services Inc. [PWR] managed to generate an average of $9,976 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.57.Quanta Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

PWR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Quanta Services Inc. posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.83/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -62.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PWR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Quanta Services Inc. go to 8.75%.

Quanta Services Inc. [PWR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,808 million, or 98.30% of PWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PWR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,613,245, which is approximately 2.903% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,817,414 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $510.28 million in PWR stocks shares; and PECONIC PARTNERS LLC, currently with $200.97 million in PWR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

223 institutional holders increased their position in Quanta Services Inc. [NYSE:PWR] by around 13,312,883 shares. Additionally, 249 investors decreased positions by around 15,457,916 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 101,418,905 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,189,704 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PWR stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,190,410 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 2,982,093 shares during the same period.