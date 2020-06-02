Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] Is Currently 2.85 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Edison Baldwin

Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE: JWN] closed the trading session at $16.59 on 06/01/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.10, while the highest price level was $17.49. The stocks have a year to date performance of -59.47 percent and weekly performance of 5.94 percent. The stock has been moved at -56.71 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -51.80 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.93M shares, JWN reached to a volume of 11290099 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JWN shares is $23.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Nordstrom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $25 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Nordstrom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $40 to $35, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on JWN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordstrom Inc. is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for JWN in the course of the last twelve months was 138.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

JWN stock trade performance evaluation

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.94. With this latest performance, JWN shares dropped by -11.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.84 for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.25, while it was recorded at 17.46 for the last single week of trading, and 30.72 for the last 200 days.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.26 and a Gross Margin at +36.02. Nordstrom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.20.

Return on Total Capital for JWN is now 17.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 501.02. Additionally, JWN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 464.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] managed to generate an average of $7,294 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 94.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.76.Nordstrom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nordstrom Inc. posted 0.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.75/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordstrom Inc. go to -3.60%.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,803 million, or 74.50% of JWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JWN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,384,535, which is approximately 2.953% of the company’s market cap and around 10.70% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 12,123,661 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $195.56 million in JWN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $137.78 million in JWN stock with ownership of nearly 3.704% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nordstrom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 212 institutional holders increased their position in Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE:JWN] by around 28,252,819 shares. Additionally, 303 investors decreased positions by around 14,831,471 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 68,677,474 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,761,764 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JWN stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,709,040 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 3,595,834 shares during the same period.

