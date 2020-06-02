Needham Reiterated Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Veeva Systems Inc. [NYSE: VEEV] gained 0.04% on the last trading session, reaching $218.96 price per share at the time. Veeva Systems Inc. represents 148.78 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $30.57 billion with the latest information. VEEV stock price has been found in the range of $211.10 to $220.91.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, VEEV reached a trading volume of 1319181 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VEEV shares is $175.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VEEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Veeva Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Veeva Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $184, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on VEEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veeva Systems Inc. is set at 8.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for VEEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for VEEV in the course of the last twelve months was 72.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

Trading performance analysis for VEEV stock

Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.88. With this latest performance, VEEV shares gained by 14.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VEEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.62 for Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 178.68, while it was recorded at 205.83 for the last single week of trading, and 156.04 for the last 200 days.

Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.92 and a Gross Margin at +71.97. Veeva Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.27.

Return on Total Capital for VEEV is now 19.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.29. Additionally, VEEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] managed to generate an average of $86,009 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Veeva Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Veeva Systems Inc. posted 0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.49/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VEEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Veeva Systems Inc. go to 17.05%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV]

There are presently around $26,879 million, or 92.10% of VEEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VEEV stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 14,023,808, which is approximately 38.726% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,083,175 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.86 billion in VEEV stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.16 billion in VEEV stock with ownership of nearly 75.733% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Veeva Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 296 institutional holders increased their position in Veeva Systems Inc. [NYSE:VEEV] by around 19,006,438 shares. Additionally, 328 investors decreased positions by around 12,635,305 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 91,168,495 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,810,238 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VEEV stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,086,571 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 1,629,944 shares during the same period.