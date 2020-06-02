Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Appian Corporation [APPN] – find out why.

Appian Corporation [NASDAQ: APPN] gained 1.72% on the last trading session, reaching $57.94 price per share at the time. Appian Corporation represents 67.53 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.08 billion with the latest information. APPN stock price has been found in the range of $56.58 to $59.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, APPN reached a trading volume of 1152309 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Appian Corporation [APPN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APPN shares is $39.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APPN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Appian Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Appian Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $49, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on APPN stock. On May 23, 2019, analysts increased their price target for APPN shares from 30 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Appian Corporation is set at 3.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for APPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.12.

Trading performance analysis for APPN stock

Appian Corporation [APPN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.61. With this latest performance, APPN shares gained by 26.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.95 for Appian Corporation [APPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.27, while it was recorded at 59.34 for the last single week of trading, and 46.53 for the last 200 days.

Appian Corporation [APPN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Appian Corporation [APPN] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.38 and a Gross Margin at +62.13. Appian Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.48.

Return on Total Capital for APPN is now -30.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Appian Corporation [APPN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.37. Additionally, APPN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Appian Corporation [APPN] managed to generate an average of -$49,817 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Appian Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Appian Corporation [APPN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Appian Corporation posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 41.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APPN.

An analysis of insider ownership at Appian Corporation [APPN]

There are presently around $1,586 million, or 82.70% of APPN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APPN stocks are: ABDIEL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LP with ownership of 7,589,473, which is approximately 2.214% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 3,563,151 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $202.96 million in APPN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $179.03 million in APPN stock with ownership of nearly 3.409% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Appian Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Appian Corporation [NASDAQ:APPN] by around 1,327,703 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 2,395,266 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 24,127,504 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,850,473 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APPN stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 492,148 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 511,873 shares during the same period.