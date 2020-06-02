Wednesday, June 3, 2020
type here...
Companies

MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] fell -39.24% so far this year. What now?

By Edison Baldwin

Must read

Market

Market Analysts see Churchill Downs Incorporated [CHDN] gaining to $148. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Churchill Downs Incorporated traded at a high on 05/27/20, posting a 10.95 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $141.50. The...
Read more
Companies

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] moved up 1.65: Why It’s Important

Brandon Evans - 0
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.65% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of...
Read more
Industry

ROTH Capital lifts Amplify Energy Corp. [AMPY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Amplify Energy Corp. surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.20 during the day while...
Read more
Market

Genesis Healthcare Inc. [GEN] Stock trading around $1.01 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Genesis Healthcare Inc. gained 17.16% on the last trading session, reaching $1.01 price per share at the time. Genesis Healthcare Inc. represents 109.72...
Read more

MGIC Investment Corporation [NYSE: MTG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.87% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.14%. Over the last 12 months, MTG stock dropped by -36.46%. The one-year MGIC Investment Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.43. The average equity rating for MTG stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.02 billion, with 344.05 million shares outstanding and 332.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.43M shares, MTG stock reached a trading volume of 8201724 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTG shares is $12.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for MGIC Investment Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point raised their target price from $14.50 to $16.50. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2018, representing the official price target for MGIC Investment Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGIC Investment Corporation is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTG in the course of the last twelve months was 5.20.

MTG Stock Performance Analysis:

MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.14. With this latest performance, MTG shares gained by 17.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.63 for MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.85, while it was recorded at 8.62 for the last single week of trading, and 11.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MGIC Investment Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +74.19. MGIC Investment Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +55.50.

Return on Total Capital for MTG is now 18.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.32. Additionally, MTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] managed to generate an average of $930,612 per employee.

MTG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MGIC Investment Corporation posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.42/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGIC Investment Corporation go to -0.27%.

MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,586 million, or 95.50% of MTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 36,806,616, which is approximately 4.199% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 22,640,139 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $185.88 million in MTG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $146.46 million in MTG stock with ownership of nearly -0.709% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MGIC Investment Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in MGIC Investment Corporation [NYSE:MTG] by around 50,953,303 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 54,353,798 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 209,635,698 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 314,942,799 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTG stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,854,741 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 11,326,667 shares during the same period.

Previous articleGuggenheim lifts Tiffany & Co. [TIF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?
Next articleFirst American Financial Corporation [FAF] Stock trading around $52.39 per share: What’s Next?

More articles

Companies

Stifel Reiterated CIRCOR International Inc. [CIR]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
CIRCOR International Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 30.16% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Companies

Stein Mart Inc. [SMRT] is -40.23% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Stein Mart Inc. price surged by 0.50 percent to reach at $0.0. A sum of 3135931 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Companies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] Is Currently 0.96 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.96% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Finance

Market cap of Express Inc. [EXPR] reaches 123.56M – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Express Inc. slipped around -0.1 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.86 at the close of the session, down -5.10%. Express Inc....
Read more
Companies

Stifel Reiterated CIRCOR International Inc. [CIR]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
CIRCOR International Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 30.16% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Market

Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Appian Corporation [APPN] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Appian Corporation gained 1.72% on the last trading session, reaching $57.94 price per share at the time. Appian Corporation represents 67.53 million in...
Read more
Industry

Guggenheim lifts MSG Networks Inc. [MSGN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
MSG Networks Inc. surged by $0.53 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $13.28 during the day while...
Read more
Finance

Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] stock Upgrade by Compass Point analyst, price target now $10

Edison Baldwin - 0
Realogy Holdings Corp. traded at a high on 06/01/20, posting a 4.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.32. The...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Finance

Market cap of Express Inc. [EXPR] reaches 123.56M – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Express Inc. slipped around -0.1 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.86 at the close of the session, down -5.10%. Express Inc....
Read more
Companies

Stifel Reiterated CIRCOR International Inc. [CIR]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
CIRCOR International Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 30.16% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more

Popular Category