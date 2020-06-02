Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Market cap of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] reaches 8.70B – now what?

By Caleb Clifford

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: HST] price surged by 2.60 percent to reach at $0.31. A sum of 11411283 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 14.97M shares. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares reached a high of $12.40 and dropped to a low of $11.81 until finishing in the latest session at $12.25.

The one-year HST stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.77. The average equity rating for HST stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HST shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HST stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. On March 12, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for HST shares from 19 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for HST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for HST in the course of the last twelve months was 24.24.

HST Stock Performance Analysis:

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.08. With this latest performance, HST shares dropped by -0.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.59 for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.13, while it was recorded at 12.18 for the last single week of trading, and 15.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.46 and a Gross Margin at +16.47. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.82.

Return on Total Capital for HST is now 4.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.12. Additionally, HST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] managed to generate an average of $5,257,143 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 81.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.

HST Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. go to 28.40%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,636 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 120,190,986, which is approximately -0.177% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 82,421,235 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $984.11 million in HST stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $590.04 million in HST stock with ownership of nearly 2.402% of the company’s market capitalization.

227 institutional holders increased their position in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:HST] by around 100,823,074 shares. Additionally, 307 investors decreased positions by around 96,917,516 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 525,563,607 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 723,304,197 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HST stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 53,151,058 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 12,828,131 shares during the same period.

