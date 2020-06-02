Market cap of Genasys Inc. [GNSS] reaches 157.30M – now what?

Genasys Inc. [NASDAQ: GNSS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.80% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.95%. Over the last 12 months, GNSS stock rose by 48.61%. The one-year Genasys Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.64. The average equity rating for GNSS stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $157.30 million, with 33.10 million shares outstanding and 32.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 161.55K shares, GNSS stock reached a trading volume of 1367784 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Genasys Inc. [GNSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNSS shares is $4.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNSS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genasys Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNSS in the course of the last twelve months was 18.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

GNSS Stock Performance Analysis:

Genasys Inc. [GNSS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.95. With this latest performance, GNSS shares gained by 24.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.66 for Genasys Inc. [GNSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.79, while it was recorded at 4.63 for the last single week of trading, and 3.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Genasys Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genasys Inc. [GNSS] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.48 and a Gross Margin at +49.91. Genasys Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.53.

Return on Total Capital for GNSS is now 9.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genasys Inc. [GNSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.88. Additionally, GNSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genasys Inc. [GNSS] managed to generate an average of $33,554 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.Genasys Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

GNSS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Genasys Inc. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNSS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genasys Inc. go to 15.00%.

Genasys Inc. [GNSS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $75 million, or 53.50% of GNSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNSS stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 4,818,706, which is approximately -0.66% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 3,420,571 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.67 million in GNSS stocks shares; and MANATUCK HILL PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $13.75 million in GNSS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genasys Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Genasys Inc. [NASDAQ:GNSS] by around 376,633 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 382,670 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 15,531,909 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,291,212 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNSS stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 134,341 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 121,812 shares during the same period.