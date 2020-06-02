Market cap of Fulton Financial Corporation [FULT] reaches 1.82B – now what?

Fulton Financial Corporation [NASDAQ: FULT] loss -2.68% or -0.3 points to close at $10.91 with a heavy trading volume of 1711715 shares. It opened the trading session at $11.20, the shares rose to $11.32 and dropped to $10.86, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FULT points out that the company has recorded -36.75% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -22.45% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, FULT reached to a volume of 1711715 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fulton Financial Corporation [FULT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FULT shares is $12.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FULT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Fulton Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2019, representing the official price target for Fulton Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $19, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on FULT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fulton Financial Corporation is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for FULT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.85.

Trading performance analysis for FULT stock

Fulton Financial Corporation [FULT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.41. With this latest performance, FULT shares dropped by -6.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FULT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.79 for Fulton Financial Corporation [FULT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.88, while it was recorded at 11.40 for the last single week of trading, and 15.04 for the last 200 days.

Fulton Financial Corporation [FULT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Fulton Financial Corporation [FULT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fulton Financial Corporation posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FULT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fulton Financial Corporation go to 8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fulton Financial Corporation [FULT]

There are presently around $1,199 million, or 66.70% of FULT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FULT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,455,928, which is approximately -1.175% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,303,231 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $182.76 million in FULT stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $141.05 million in FULT stock with ownership of nearly -6.06% of the company’s market capitalization.

99 institutional holders increased their position in Fulton Financial Corporation [NASDAQ:FULT] by around 2,904,807 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 7,125,462 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 96,935,438 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,965,707 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FULT stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 248,938 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,195,629 shares during the same period.