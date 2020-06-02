Market cap of American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. [AVCT] reaches 33.46M – now what?

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: AVCT] closed the trading session at $1.76 on 06/01/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.60, while the highest price level was $2.63. The stocks have a year to date performance of -83.45 percent and weekly performance of 11.39 percent. The stock has been moved at -82.95 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -83.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 402.36K shares, AVCT reached to a volume of 2083230 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. [AVCT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. is set at 0.19

AVCT stock trade performance evaluation

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. [AVCT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.39. With this latest performance, AVCT shares dropped by -1.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.86 for American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. [AVCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.1634, while it was recorded at 1.6071 for the last single week of trading, and 8.4911 for the last 200 days.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. [AVCT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for AVCT is now -1.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. [AVCT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.14. Additionally, AVCT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. [AVCT] managed to generate an average of -$1,283,868 per employee.American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. [AVCT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 12.30% of AVCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVCT stocks are: PERISCOPE CAPITAL INC. with ownership of 11,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 173 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.0 million in AVCT stocks shares; and CITIGROUP INC, currently with $0.0 million in AVCT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:AVCT] by around 150 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 20,080,928 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 20,069,805 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,273 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVCT stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 100 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 20,080,928 shares during the same period.