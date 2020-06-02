Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Market Analysts see Micron Technology Inc. [MU] gaining to $70. Time to buy?

By Annabelle Farmer

Annabelle Farmer
Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MU] closed the trading session at $46.34 on 06/01/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $46.32, while the highest price level was $47.67. The stocks have a year to date performance of -13.83 percent and weekly performance of 3.12 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 30.40M shares, MU reached to a volume of 21727975 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Micron Technology Inc. [MU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MU shares is $61.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Micron Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Micron Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $60 to $49, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on MU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Micron Technology Inc. is set at 2.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for MU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for MU in the course of the last twelve months was 97.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

MU stock trade performance evaluation

Micron Technology Inc. [MU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.12. With this latest performance, MU shares dropped by -3.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.44 for Micron Technology Inc. [MU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.96, while it was recorded at 47.19 for the last single week of trading, and 48.46 for the last 200 days.

Micron Technology Inc. [MU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Micron Technology Inc. [MU] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.72 and a Gross Margin at +45.72. Micron Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.97.

Return on Total Capital for MU is now 18.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Micron Technology Inc. [MU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.31. Additionally, MU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Micron Technology Inc. [MU] managed to generate an average of $170,622 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Micron Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Micron Technology Inc. [MU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Micron Technology Inc. posted 1.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.79/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 32.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MU.

Micron Technology Inc. [MU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $43,758 million, or 83.50% of MU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 90,060,274, which is approximately 2.673% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 78,256,506 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.75 billion in MU stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $2.56 billion in MU stock with ownership of nearly -4.313% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Micron Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 495 institutional holders increased their position in Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:MU] by around 119,684,594 shares. Additionally, 553 investors decreased positions by around 86,821,021 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 706,832,745 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 913,338,360 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MU stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,260,616 shares, while 155 institutional investors sold positions of 26,236,261 shares during the same period.

