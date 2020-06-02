Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Market Analysts see Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] gaining to $9. Time to buy?

By Annabelle Farmer

Diversified Healthcare Trust [NASDAQ: DHC] traded at a low on 06/01/20, posting a -0.84 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.55. The results of the trading session contributed to over 5598759 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Diversified Healthcare Trust stands at 14.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.24%.

The market cap for DHC stock reached $929.46 million, with 237.67 million shares outstanding and 234.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.04M shares, DHC reached a trading volume of 5598759 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHC shares is $6.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHC stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Diversified Healthcare Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diversified Healthcare Trust is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHC in the course of the last twelve months was 7.10.

How has DHC stock performed recently?

Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.69. With this latest performance, DHC shares gained by 14.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.08 for Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.98, while it was recorded at 3.50 for the last single week of trading, and 6.75 for the last 200 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.02 and a Gross Margin at +22.24. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.90.

Return on Total Capital for DHC is now -0.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 127.96. Additionally, DHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.86.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 95.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

Earnings analysis for Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Diversified Healthcare Trust posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -328.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diversified Healthcare Trust go to 3.20%.

Insider trade positions for Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC]

There are presently around $635 million, or 75.20% of DHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,104,390, which is approximately 2.14% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,149,210 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $122.25 million in DHC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $50.45 million in DHC stock with ownership of nearly 10.114% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diversified Healthcare Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in Diversified Healthcare Trust [NASDAQ:DHC] by around 20,625,070 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 13,181,815 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 143,683,283 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 177,490,168 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHC stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,742,305 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 5,734,874 shares during the same period.

