Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Market Analysts see Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] gaining to $7. Time to buy?

By Annabelle Farmer

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [NYSE: DBD] price surged by 16.70 percent to reach at $0.8. A sum of 2405712 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.92M shares. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated shares reached a high of $5.83 and dropped to a low of $4.90 until finishing in the latest session at $5.59.

Guru’s Opinion on Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on DBD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11.

DBD Stock Performance Analysis:

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.88. With this latest performance, DBD shares gained by 13.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.61 for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.37, while it was recorded at 5.29 for the last single week of trading, and 8.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.33 and a Gross Margin at +24.42. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.74.

Return on Total Capital for DBD is now 11.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.50. Additionally, DBD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 129.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] managed to generate an average of -$15,514 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

DBD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 142.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated go to 3.00%.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $332 million, or 91.00% of DBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,191,737, which is approximately -3.541% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,769,935 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.01 million in DBD stocks shares; and GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL, currently with $24.86 million in DBD stock with ownership of nearly -1.66% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [NYSE:DBD] by around 7,632,127 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 11,397,184 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 50,206,722 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,236,033 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBD stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,789,100 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 3,547,202 shares during the same period.

