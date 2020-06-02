Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Market Analysts see Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ] falling to $147. Time to buy?

By Annabelle Farmer

Constellation Brands Inc. [NYSE: STZ] surged by $0.55 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $176.28 during the day while it closed the day at $173.25. Constellation Brands Inc. stock has also gained 0.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, STZ stock has declined by -2.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.73% and lost -8.70% year-on date.

The market cap for STZ stock reached $33.68 billion, with 191.85 million shares outstanding and 151.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, STZ reached a trading volume of 1399347 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STZ shares is $180.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Constellation Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Constellation Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $211 to $180, while UBS kept a Buy rating on STZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Constellation Brands Inc. is set at 5.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for STZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for STZ in the course of the last twelve months was 26.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

STZ stock trade performance evaluation

Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.55. With this latest performance, STZ shares gained by 5.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.26 for Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 156.64, while it was recorded at 175.44 for the last single week of trading, and 181.70 for the last 200 days.

Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.19 and a Gross Margin at +51.81. Constellation Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.14.

Return on Total Capital for STZ is now 10.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.05. Additionally, STZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ] managed to generate an average of -$1,311 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Constellation Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Constellation Brands Inc. posted 2.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.05/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Constellation Brands Inc. go to 7.07%.

Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $24,266 million, or 85.10% of STZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STZ stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,559,391, which is approximately 7.633% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,597,123 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.18 billion in STZ stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.13 billion in STZ stock with ownership of nearly 35.369% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Constellation Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 460 institutional holders increased their position in Constellation Brands Inc. [NYSE:STZ] by around 18,777,802 shares. Additionally, 577 investors decreased positions by around 19,364,232 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 102,368,038 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,510,072 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STZ stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,811,354 shares, while 175 institutional investors sold positions of 2,197,715 shares during the same period.

