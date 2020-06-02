Market Analysts see Cognex Corporation [CGNX] gaining to $55. Time to buy?

Cognex Corporation [NASDAQ: CGNX] gained 0.21% on the last trading session, reaching $56.86 price per share at the time. Cognex Corporation represents 172.41 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.85 billion with the latest information. CGNX stock price has been found in the range of $56.12 to $57.04.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, CGNX reached a trading volume of 1677002 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cognex Corporation [CGNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CGNX shares is $47.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CGNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Cognex Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Cognex Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on CGNX stock. On July 16, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for CGNX shares from 45 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cognex Corporation is set at 2.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for CGNX in the course of the last twelve months was 53.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.60.

Trading performance analysis for CGNX stock

Cognex Corporation [CGNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.80. With this latest performance, CGNX shares gained by 2.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.21 for Cognex Corporation [CGNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.11, while it was recorded at 60.47 for the last single week of trading, and 50.60 for the last 200 days.

Cognex Corporation [CGNX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cognex Corporation [CGNX] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.65 and a Gross Margin at +73.85. Cognex Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.10.

Return on Total Capital for CGNX is now 11.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cognex Corporation [CGNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.33. Additionally, CGNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cognex Corporation [CGNX] managed to generate an average of $89,927 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Cognex Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Cognex Corporation [CGNX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cognex Corporation posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CGNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cognex Corporation go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cognex Corporation [CGNX]

There are presently around $9,385 million, or 95.90% of CGNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CGNX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,783,199, which is approximately -2.309% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,889,762 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $901.59 million in CGNX stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $711.45 million in CGNX stock with ownership of nearly -0.891% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cognex Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 173 institutional holders increased their position in Cognex Corporation [NASDAQ:CGNX] by around 14,123,413 shares. Additionally, 238 investors decreased positions by around 10,709,739 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 140,570,615 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 165,403,767 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CGNX stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,055,658 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 2,277,762 shares during the same period.