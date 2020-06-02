Lake Street Initiated Tuesday Morning Corporation [TUES]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Tuesday Morning Corporation [NASDAQ: TUES] closed the trading session at $0.22 on 06/01/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.207, while the highest price level was $0.2403. The stocks have a year to date performance of -87.85 percent and weekly performance of -22.49 percent. The stock has been moved at -85.96 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -69.01 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -86.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.87M shares, TUES reached to a volume of 11024028 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tuesday Morning Corporation [TUES]:

Lake Street have made an estimate for Tuesday Morning Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR dropped their target price from $3 to $2.40. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2019, representing the official price target for Tuesday Morning Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2.20 to $3, while B. Riley FBR kept a Buy rating on TUES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tuesday Morning Corporation is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for TUES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

TUES stock trade performance evaluation

Tuesday Morning Corporation [TUES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.49. With this latest performance, TUES shares dropped by -69.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TUES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.43 for Tuesday Morning Corporation [TUES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4812, while it was recorded at 0.2581 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2863 for the last 200 days.

Tuesday Morning Corporation [TUES]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tuesday Morning Corporation [TUES] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.04 and a Gross Margin at +34.98. Tuesday Morning Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.24.

Return on Total Capital for TUES is now -4.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tuesday Morning Corporation [TUES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.23. Additionally, TUES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tuesday Morning Corporation [TUES] managed to generate an average of -$1,291 per employee.Tuesday Morning Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tuesday Morning Corporation [TUES] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tuesday Morning Corporation posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TUES.

Tuesday Morning Corporation [TUES]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6 million, or 51.90% of TUES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TUES stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 7,590,527, which is approximately 0.131% of the company’s market cap and around 23.47% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,454,502 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.62 million in TUES stocks shares; and GRACE & WHITE INC /NY, currently with $0.59 million in TUES stock with ownership of nearly 2.778% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tuesday Morning Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Tuesday Morning Corporation [NASDAQ:TUES] by around 467,451 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 2,771,496 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 20,784,564 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,023,511 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TUES stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 128,817 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,546,325 shares during the same period.