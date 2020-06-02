Ladenburg Thalmann slashes price target on Ready Capital Corporation [RC] – find out why.

Ready Capital Corporation [NYSE: RC] gained 9.37% or 0.55 points to close at $6.42 with a heavy trading volume of 1260555 shares. It opened the trading session at $6.19, the shares rose to $6.88 and dropped to $6.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RC points out that the company has recorded -57.27% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -70.74% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 694.14K shares, RC reached to a volume of 1260555 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ready Capital Corporation [RC]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Ready Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 23, 2019, representing the official price target for Ready Capital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16.50, while Compass Point analysts kept a Neutral rating on RC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ready Capital Corporation is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for RC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.08.

Trading performance analysis for RC stock

Ready Capital Corporation [RC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.56. With this latest performance, RC shares dropped by -3.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.04 for Ready Capital Corporation [RC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.98, while it was recorded at 6.21 for the last single week of trading, and 12.98 for the last 200 days.

Ready Capital Corporation [RC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ready Capital Corporation [RC] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.95 and a Gross Margin at +75.23. Ready Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.50.

Return on Total Capital for RC is now 1.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ready Capital Corporation [RC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 476.16. Additionally, RC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 78.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 364.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.25.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Ready Capital Corporation [RC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ready Capital Corporation posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ready Capital Corporation go to 14.21%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ready Capital Corporation [RC]

There are presently around $148 million, or 45.50% of RC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,450,598, which is approximately 5.798% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,153,030 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.64 million in RC stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $10.63 million in RC stock with ownership of nearly 249.527% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ready Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Ready Capital Corporation [NYSE:RC] by around 5,296,156 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 4,488,027 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 15,392,035 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,176,218 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RC stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 419,932 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 989,320 shares during the same period.