Wednesday, June 3, 2020
type here...
Finance

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] moved down -0.19: Why It’s Important

By Caleb Clifford

Must read

Market

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] moved up 2.08: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
T-Mobile US Inc. gained 2.08% or 2.02 points to close at $99.22 with a heavy trading volume of 5449863 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Industry

Comerica Incorporated [CMA] is -45.05% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Comerica Incorporated price surged by 7.47 percent to reach at $2.74. A sum of 2972005 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more
Industry

Cadence Bancorporation [CADE] Revenue clocked in at $830.60 million, down -52.29% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Cadence Bancorporation price surged by 11.04 percent to reach at $0.86. A sum of 2676870 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more
Industry

Viper Energy Partners LP [VNOM] Revenue clocked in at $315.40 million, down -56.81% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Viper Energy Partners LP closed the trading session at $10.65 on 05/28/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more

Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE: KMI] traded at a low on 06/01/20, posting a -0.19 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $15.77. The results of the trading session contributed to over 8394183 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kinder Morgan Inc. stands at 2.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.91%.

The market cap for KMI stock reached $35.48 billion, with 2.26 billion shares outstanding and 1.95 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.12M shares, KMI reached a trading volume of 8394183 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMI shares is $17.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Kinder Morgan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $23 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Kinder Morgan Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on KMI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinder Morgan Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMI in the course of the last twelve months was 61.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has KMI stock performed recently?

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.34. With this latest performance, KMI shares gained by 3.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.40 for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.62, while it was recorded at 15.81 for the last single week of trading, and 18.77 for the last 200 days.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.49 and a Gross Margin at +37.21. Kinder Morgan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.55.

Return on Total Capital for KMI is now 5.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.90. Additionally, KMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] managed to generate an average of $196,464 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Kinder Morgan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kinder Morgan Inc. posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinder Morgan Inc. go to -1.65%.

Insider trade positions for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]

There are presently around $22,560 million, or 64.00% of KMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 171,741,278, which is approximately 4.567% of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 145,929,033 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.31 billion in KMI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.66 billion in KMI stock with ownership of nearly 0.333% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kinder Morgan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 559 institutional holders increased their position in Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE:KMI] by around 135,277,248 shares. Additionally, 607 investors decreased positions by around 149,126,381 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 1,143,431,917 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,427,835,546 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMI stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,332,304 shares, while 147 institutional investors sold positions of 25,185,577 shares during the same period.

Previous articleAmericold Realty Trust [COLD] Stock trading around $35.76 per share: What’s Next?
Next articleThe Macerich Company [MAC] is -71.85% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

More articles

Finance

Market cap of Express Inc. [EXPR] reaches 123.56M – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Express Inc. slipped around -0.1 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.86 at the close of the session, down -5.10%. Express Inc....
Read more
Finance

Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] stock Upgrade by Compass Point analyst, price target now $10

Edison Baldwin - 0
Realogy Holdings Corp. traded at a high on 06/01/20, posting a 4.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.32. The...
Read more
Finance

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] Stock trading around $4.22 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Orchid Island Capital Inc. traded at a high on 06/01/20, posting a 1.20 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.22....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Finance

Market cap of Express Inc. [EXPR] reaches 123.56M – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Express Inc. slipped around -0.1 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.86 at the close of the session, down -5.10%. Express Inc....
Read more
Companies

Stifel Reiterated CIRCOR International Inc. [CIR]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
CIRCOR International Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 30.16% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Market

Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Appian Corporation [APPN] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Appian Corporation gained 1.72% on the last trading session, reaching $57.94 price per share at the time. Appian Corporation represents 67.53 million in...
Read more
Industry

Guggenheim lifts MSG Networks Inc. [MSGN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
MSG Networks Inc. surged by $0.53 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $13.28 during the day while...
Read more
Finance

Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] stock Upgrade by Compass Point analyst, price target now $10

Edison Baldwin - 0
Realogy Holdings Corp. traded at a high on 06/01/20, posting a 4.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.32. The...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Finance

Market cap of Express Inc. [EXPR] reaches 123.56M – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Express Inc. slipped around -0.1 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.86 at the close of the session, down -5.10%. Express Inc....
Read more
Companies

Stifel Reiterated CIRCOR International Inc. [CIR]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
CIRCOR International Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 30.16% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more

Popular Category