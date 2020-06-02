Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] moved down -0.19: Why It’s Important

Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE: KMI] traded at a low on 06/01/20, posting a -0.19 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $15.77. The results of the trading session contributed to over 8394183 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kinder Morgan Inc. stands at 2.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.91%.

The market cap for KMI stock reached $35.48 billion, with 2.26 billion shares outstanding and 1.95 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.12M shares, KMI reached a trading volume of 8394183 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMI shares is $17.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Kinder Morgan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $23 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Kinder Morgan Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on KMI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinder Morgan Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMI in the course of the last twelve months was 61.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has KMI stock performed recently?

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.34. With this latest performance, KMI shares gained by 3.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.40 for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.62, while it was recorded at 15.81 for the last single week of trading, and 18.77 for the last 200 days.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.49 and a Gross Margin at +37.21. Kinder Morgan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.55.

Return on Total Capital for KMI is now 5.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.90. Additionally, KMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] managed to generate an average of $196,464 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Kinder Morgan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kinder Morgan Inc. posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinder Morgan Inc. go to -1.65%.

Insider trade positions for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]

There are presently around $22,560 million, or 64.00% of KMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 171,741,278, which is approximately 4.567% of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 145,929,033 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.31 billion in KMI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.66 billion in KMI stock with ownership of nearly 0.333% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kinder Morgan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 559 institutional holders increased their position in Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE:KMI] by around 135,277,248 shares. Additionally, 607 investors decreased positions by around 149,126,381 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 1,143,431,917 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,427,835,546 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMI stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,332,304 shares, while 147 institutional investors sold positions of 25,185,577 shares during the same period.