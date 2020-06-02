Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Jefferies Initiated Rollins Inc. [ROL]. What else is Wall St. saying?

By Brandon Evans

Rollins Inc. [NYSE: ROL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.00% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.01%. Over the last 12 months, ROL stock rose by 12.52%. The one-year Rollins Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -20.63. The average equity rating for ROL stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.27 billion, with 327.68 million shares outstanding and 141.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, ROL stock reached a trading volume of 1591995 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Rollins Inc. [ROL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROL shares is $35.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Rollins Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $28.50 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2019, representing the official price target for Rollins Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on ROL stock. On June 26, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for ROL shares from 36.50 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rollins Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROL in the course of the last twelve months was 86.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

ROL Stock Performance Analysis:

Rollins Inc. [ROL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.01. With this latest performance, ROL shares gained by 5.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.48 for Rollins Inc. [ROL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.21, while it was recorded at 40.56 for the last single week of trading, and 36.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rollins Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rollins Inc. [ROL] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.75 and a Gross Margin at +46.68. Rollins Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.09.

Return on Total Capital for ROL is now 31.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rollins Inc. [ROL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.47. Additionally, ROL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rollins Inc. [ROL] managed to generate an average of $13,600 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.39.Rollins Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

ROL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rollins Inc. posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rollins Inc. go to 8.20%.

Rollins Inc. [ROL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,663 million, or 43.50% of ROL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,119,808, which is approximately 2.428% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 13,603,551 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $568.63 million in ROL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $473.11 million in ROL stock with ownership of nearly 4.061% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rollins Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 190 institutional holders increased their position in Rollins Inc. [NYSE:ROL] by around 11,921,442 shares. Additionally, 215 investors decreased positions by around 12,454,825 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 111,107,968 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,484,235 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROL stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,821,521 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 2,329,409 shares during the same period.

