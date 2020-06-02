Jabil Inc. [JBL] stock Upgrade by BofA/Merrill analyst, price target now $37

Jabil Inc. [NYSE: JBL] surged by $1.06 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $31.29 during the day while it closed the day at $30.98. Jabil Inc. stock has also gained 6.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JBL stock has declined by -8.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -21.23% and lost -25.04% year-on date.

The market cap for JBL stock reached $4.73 billion, with 152.06 million shares outstanding and 137.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, JBL reached a trading volume of 1242178 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Jabil Inc. [JBL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBL shares is $34.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Jabil Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 13, 2019, representing the official price target for Jabil Inc. stock. On August 29, 2019, analysts increased their price target for JBL shares from 27 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jabil Inc. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for JBL in the course of the last twelve months was 23.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

JBL stock trade performance evaluation

Jabil Inc. [JBL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.42. With this latest performance, JBL shares gained by 8.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.15 for Jabil Inc. [JBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.24, while it was recorded at 30.74 for the last single week of trading, and 33.56 for the last 200 days.

Jabil Inc. [JBL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Jabil Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Jabil Inc. [JBL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Jabil Inc. posted 0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.57/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JBL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jabil Inc. go to 12.00%.

Jabil Inc. [JBL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,130 million, or 93.60% of JBL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JBL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,079,906, which is approximately 3.95% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 15,045,068 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $450.15 million in JBL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $408.62 million in JBL stock with ownership of nearly -0.965% of the company’s market capitalization.

131 institutional holders increased their position in Jabil Inc. [NYSE:JBL] by around 20,581,088 shares. Additionally, 241 investors decreased positions by around 20,316,107 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 97,123,388 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,020,583 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JBL stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,171,364 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 3,161,154 shares during the same period.