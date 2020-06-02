Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] stock Downgrade by Keefe Bruyette analyst, price target now $8.25

By Edison Baldwin

Invesco Ltd. [NYSE: IVZ] price surged by 3.14 percent to reach at $0.25. A sum of 6357989 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.75M shares. Invesco Ltd. shares reached a high of $8.35 and dropped to a low of $7.92 until finishing in the latest session at $8.22.

The one-year IVZ stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.66. The average equity rating for IVZ stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IVZ shares is $7.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IVZ stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Invesco Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Invesco Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $22 to $19, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on IVZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invesco Ltd. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for IVZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for IVZ in the course of the last twelve months was 8.02.

IVZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.07. With this latest performance, IVZ shares dropped by -4.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IVZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.32 for Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.30, while it was recorded at 8.16 for the last single week of trading, and 14.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Invesco Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.61 and a Gross Margin at +66.34. Invesco Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.19.

Return on Total Capital for IVZ is now 5.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.61. Additionally, IVZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] managed to generate an average of $78,030 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.

IVZ Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Invesco Ltd. posted 0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.59/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IVZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invesco Ltd. go to -14.66%.

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,446 million, or 87.20% of IVZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IVZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,875,062, which is approximately 2% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,156,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $304.11 million in IVZ stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $234.56 million in IVZ stock with ownership of nearly 4.492% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Invesco Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 264 institutional holders increased their position in Invesco Ltd. [NYSE:IVZ] by around 28,846,669 shares. Additionally, 267 investors decreased positions by around 30,003,826 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 247,995,749 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 306,846,244 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IVZ stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,829,147 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 7,908,030 shares during the same period.

