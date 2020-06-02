Inspired Entertainment Inc. [INSE] fell -48.30% so far this year. What now?

Inspired Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: INSE] traded at a high on 06/01/20, posting a 29.74 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.49. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1412952 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Inspired Entertainment Inc. stands at 23.05% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.56%.

The market cap for INSE stock reached $91.09 million, with 22.38 million shares outstanding and 14.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 207.54K shares, INSE reached a trading volume of 1412952 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Inspired Entertainment Inc. [INSE]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Inspired Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inspired Entertainment Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for INSE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for INSE in the course of the last twelve months was 5.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has INSE stock performed recently?

Inspired Entertainment Inc. [INSE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.45. With this latest performance, INSE shares gained by 35.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INSE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.24 for Inspired Entertainment Inc. [INSE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.62, while it was recorded at 2.99 for the last single week of trading, and 5.66 for the last 200 days.

Inspired Entertainment Inc. [INSE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inspired Entertainment Inc. [INSE] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.11 and a Gross Margin at +49.09. Inspired Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.12.

Return on Total Capital for INSE is now -3.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.45. Additionally, INSE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 121.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 86.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inspired Entertainment Inc. [INSE] managed to generate an average of -$21,765 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Inspired Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Inspired Entertainment Inc. [INSE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Inspired Entertainment Inc. posted -0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -92.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INSE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inspired Entertainment Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Inspired Entertainment Inc. [INSE]

There are presently around $39 million, or 82.70% of INSE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INSE stocks are: VITRUVIAN PARTNERS LLP with ownership of 6,744,447, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 3,750,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.09 million in INSE stocks shares; and AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., currently with $2.3 million in INSE stock with ownership of nearly -14.216% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inspired Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Inspired Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:INSE] by around 102,601 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 3,235,638 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 11,126,861 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,465,100 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INSE stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,544 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 3,054,050 shares during the same period.