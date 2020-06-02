Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] stock Downgrade by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $29

By Edison Baldwin

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE: IR] closed the trading session at $28.76 on 06/01/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $27.715, while the highest price level was $28.885. The stocks have a year to date performance of -21.59 percent and weekly performance of 0.77 percent. The stock has been moved at -15.71 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.98M shares, IR reached to a volume of 2906405 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IR shares is $30.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on IR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ingersoll Rand Inc. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for IR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for IR in the course of the last twelve months was 41.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

IR stock trade performance evaluation

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.77. With this latest performance, IR shares dropped by -1.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.48 for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.52, while it was recorded at 29.22 for the last single week of trading, and 30.75 for the last 200 days.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ingersoll Rand Inc. posted 0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.39/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. go to 15.20%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,390 million, or 96.70% of IR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IR stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 70,671,135, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 59,644,875 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.68 billion in IR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $890.88 million in IR stock with ownership of nearly 14.421% of the company’s market capitalization.

201 institutional holders increased their position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE:IR] by around 75,597,136 shares. Additionally, 768 investors decreased positions by around 67,523,520 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 260,773,894 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 403,894,550 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IR stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,716,792 shares, while 446 institutional investors sold positions of 23,804,569 shares during the same period.

