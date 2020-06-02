Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] is -43.14% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [NYSE: HWM] traded at a high on 06/01/20, posting a 2.52 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.41. The results of the trading session contributed to over 2295313 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Howmet Aerospace Inc. stands at 6.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.85%.

The market cap for HWM stock reached $5.94 billion, with 435.00 million shares outstanding and 431.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.38M shares, HWM reached a trading volume of 2295313 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HWM shares is $18.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HWM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Howmet Aerospace Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for HWM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.85.

How has HWM stock performed recently?

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.41. With this latest performance, HWM shares gained by 2.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HWM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.58 for Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.67, while it was recorded at 13.37 for the last single week of trading, and 24.45 for the last 200 days.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.64 and a Gross Margin at +17.09. Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.31.

Return on Total Capital for HWM is now 14.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.69. Additionally, HWM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] managed to generate an average of $11,271 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Howmet Aerospace Inc. posted 0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.5/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HWM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Howmet Aerospace Inc. go to 7.20%.

Insider trade positions for Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]

There are presently around $5,407 million, or 67.30% of HWM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HWM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,675,028, which is approximately 1.927% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES, L.P., holding 41,565,658 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $543.68 million in HWM stocks shares; and ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P., currently with $543.68 million in HWM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

183 institutional holders increased their position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. [NYSE:HWM] by around 99,222,602 shares. Additionally, 337 investors decreased positions by around 50,869,323 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 263,289,901 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 413,381,826 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HWM stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 66,919,782 shares, while 162 institutional investors sold positions of 18,754,990 shares during the same period.