Guggenheim lifts MSG Networks Inc. [MSGN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

MSG Networks Inc. [NYSE: MSGN] surged by $0.53 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $13.28 during the day while it closed the day at $12.91. MSG Networks Inc. stock has also loss -3.01% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MSGN stock has inclined by 1.65% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -20.60% and lost -25.80% year-on date.

The market cap for MSGN stock reached $735.74 million, with 60.01 million shares outstanding and 40.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 780.56K shares, MSGN reached a trading volume of 1039580 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MSG Networks Inc. [MSGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSGN shares is $14.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSGN stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for MSG Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Imperial Capital dropped their target price from $32 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on August 22, 2019, representing the official price target for MSG Networks Inc. stock. On July 19, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for MSGN shares from 23 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MSG Networks Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSGN in the course of the last twelve months was 3.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.90.

MSGN stock trade performance evaluation

MSG Networks Inc. [MSGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.01. With this latest performance, MSGN shares gained by 8.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.48 for MSG Networks Inc. [MSGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.36, while it was recorded at 12.66 for the last single week of trading, and 14.77 for the last 200 days.

MSG Networks Inc. [MSGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MSG Networks Inc. [MSGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.99 and a Gross Margin at +57.32. MSG Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.83.

Return on Total Capital for MSGN is now 56.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 41.02. Additionally, MSGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 182.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 117.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MSG Networks Inc. [MSGN] managed to generate an average of $227,051 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.MSG Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MSG Networks Inc. [MSGN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MSG Networks Inc. posted 0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.63/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSG Networks Inc. go to 6.80%.

MSG Networks Inc. [MSGN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $612 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSGN stocks are: ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 9,255,161, which is approximately 6.057% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,507,354 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.18 million in MSGN stocks shares; and CONTRARIUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $43.1 million in MSGN stock with ownership of nearly 82.617% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MSG Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in MSG Networks Inc. [NYSE:MSGN] by around 3,824,202 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 11,143,571 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 34,505,526 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,473,299 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MSGN stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 545,457 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 3,341,488 shares during the same period.