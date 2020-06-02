Guggenheim lifts 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

10x Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: TXG] gained 5.10% on the last trading session, reaching $81.95 price per share at the time. 10x Genomics Inc. represents 96.83 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.89 billion with the latest information. TXG stock price has been found in the range of $76.595 to $82.36.

If compared to the average trading volume of 722.49K shares, TXG reached a trading volume of 1226685 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXG shares is $84.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXG stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for 10x Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2020, representing the official price target for 10x Genomics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on TXG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 10x Genomics Inc. is set at 3.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.87.

Trading performance analysis for TXG stock

10x Genomics Inc. [TXG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.49. With this latest performance, TXG shares gained by 2.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.99% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.75 for 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.57, while it was recorded at 77.97 for the last single week of trading.

10x Genomics Inc. [TXG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.82 and a Gross Margin at +75.18. 10x Genomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.71.

Return on Total Capital for TXG is now -11.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.07. Additionally, TXG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG] managed to generate an average of -$53,512 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.10x Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 7.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG]

There are presently around $3,205 million, or 67.70% of TXG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXG stocks are: FORESITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT II, LLC with ownership of 6,587,253, which is approximately -3.656% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; FORESITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT I, LLC, holding 5,788,317 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $451.31 million in TXG stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $393.64 million in TXG stock with ownership of nearly 362.998% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 10x Genomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in 10x Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:TXG] by around 13,166,857 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 2,832,601 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 25,109,885 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,109,343 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXG stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,365,107 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 409,178 shares during the same period.