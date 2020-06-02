Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Goldman slashes price target on CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] – find out why.

By Annabelle Farmer

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE: CNP] jumped around 0.27 points on Monday, while shares priced at $18.05 at the close of the session, up 1.52%. CenterPoint Energy Inc. stock is now -33.81% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CNP Stock saw the intraday high of $18.25 and lowest of $17.71 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 30.71, which means current price is +55.87% above from all time high which was touched on 02/14/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.67M shares, CNP reached a trading volume of 7148474 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNP shares is $19.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 08, 2020, representing the official price target for CenterPoint Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on CNP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CenterPoint Energy Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76.

How has CNP stock performed recently?

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.68. With this latest performance, CNP shares gained by 5.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.69 for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.38, while it was recorded at 17.77 for the last single week of trading, and 23.95 for the last 200 days.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.83 and a Gross Margin at +12.78. CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.55.

Return on Total Capital for CNP is now 5.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 181.54. Additionally, CNP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 215.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] managed to generate an average of $55,462 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CenterPoint Energy Inc. posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. go to -4.52%.

Insider trade positions for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]

There are presently around $7,582 million, or 86.70% of CNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,944,080, which is approximately 2.223% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,370,075 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $771.12 million in CNP stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $705.23 million in CNP stock with ownership of nearly 41.88% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CenterPoint Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 279 institutional holders increased their position in CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE:CNP] by around 55,215,392 shares. Additionally, 311 investors decreased positions by around 54,275,118 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 316,955,679 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 426,446,189 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNP stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,058,530 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 5,791,770 shares during the same period.

